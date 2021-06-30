Consider veterans before lighting fireworks

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 4th of July weekend is celebrated in many ways, including parades and fireworks shows. However, the bombs bursting in air could disturb some veterans with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

“Each veteran with PTSD reacts a little bit differently,” said Vietnam War veteran Al Hendra. “We’re not all the same. We didn’t share the same experiences in the battles that we fought. Many were worse than others.

Hendra and his friend, Jim Provost, also a veteran, are on the Marquette County Veterans Affairs Committee. Both have PTSD and acknowledge that fireworks are not for everybody, especially the unexpected shows on neighborhood streets.

“If you go to a fireworks display, you know what’s going to happen,” Provost stated. “But, in the neighborhood, it can be pretty terrific for a veteran. I’ve been on the floor crawling from window to window and stuff like that.”

Unexpected fireworks, and fireworks set off close to them, can trigger adverse reactions in veterans with PTSD. But, Provost says there are alternatives that will allow these heroes to celebrate the holiday.

“A lot of the guys will go fishing, and they’ll go camping, hiking, and go to camp,” he explained. “They just try to kind of stay away from {fireworks}.”

Despite his PTSD, Hendra says he plans to watch the annual fireworks show at Marquette’s lower harbor with his daughter.

“We’ll be able to view the fireworks from the marina down here on the 4th of July,” he said. “Again, we know it’s coming.”

Both men ask people to remain aware of veterans in their neighborhood before lighting anything up.

