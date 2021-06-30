Advertisement

Biker group raises money for veterans

Jokers MC 13th Bike Night fundraiser
Jokers MC 13th Bike Night fundraiser(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A biker group hosts a fundraiser for veterans for the first time in two years.

The Jokers Motorcycle Club had its 13th Annual Bike Night at the Gwinn Inn.

Each year they raise up to$3,000 for the Jacobetti Home for Veterans.

The pandemic prevented the group from having the fundraiser last year.

Bucket raffles, 50/50 drawings and door prizes were available for guests to participate in.

“We usually present a check to the veterans at the Jacobetti sometime in September,” Joker MC Vice President, Joe Carson, said. “We go do a pizza dinner with the guys, present the check, hang out with them through the evening and kind of just get to know everybody.”

The money goes directly to the veterans recreational and personal needs funds.

