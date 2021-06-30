Behind the Magic of Mackinac: Managing the Magic

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - With thousands of vacationers flocking to Mackinac Island every single day throughout its tourist season, public safety is an important job, but it’s not one that people tend to think about when they visit.

“You know, head on a swivel all the time! We’re hearing things and just making sure everybody’s safe.”

Michigan State Police Trooper Shelley Izzard is now on her second two-year Mackinac Island detail.

It’s a job that runs deep in her blood.

“My godfather was a state trooper, my dad was a magistrate, my grandfather was a chief of police at one time, so public service is really big in my family,” she said.

For her, it’s also a homecoming. She is the first resident of Mackinac Island to become a state trooper. That also makes her the first to come back to be on detail there.

“I have a unique aspect and understanding of Mackinac Island, the culture, the people, the visitors, the workers,” she said. “I have huge trust.”

She’s one of just two MSP troopers on the island.

The detail assignment is for two seasons, April through October. Within the Michigan State Police, it’s a highly sought-after position. To get the job, troopers must apply and go through an interview process, they have to have good standing within the department, be physically fit, and have strong community involvement.

Trooper Alex Fey isn’t on detail on the island right now, but he was the past two summers. He was called in for extra help during a busy weekend.

He was one of the lucky few who got the job the first time he applied, thanks to his wife’s prodding.

“We would always come visit the island and see the troopers on the island and say, ‘Man, that’d be awesome!’ And she’s like, ‘You know what, why don’t you put in and we can spend the summer on Mackinac Island and that would be awesome!’” he explained.

Now, he’s stationed in the metro Detroit area—quite a change from slower-paced tourist paradise.

“Hustle and bustle all the time,” he said. “You don’t always get enough time to get in the community and stretch your legs and stuff like that because you’re just, it’s busy,” he said. “So, you get to come up here and it’s a change because you’re not in a police car, you’re on foot, you’re on a bike, it’s just a whole different atmosphere.”

Troopers Fey and Izzard said it takes a lot of logistics to manage public safety on the island.

Trooper Izzard said she and her detail partner, Trooper Jeremiah Parks, encounter up to 15,000 people a day from all over the world—some of whom may not speak English as their first language—and, with no vehicles on the island, their job is done primarily on foot or bike.

Trooper Izzard said she walks about 10 miles a day and bikes about another 10 miles. If you’ve been to the island, you know those hills are not easy. So, responding to calls can sometimes be a bit of a challenge.

“It could be a couple minutes, it could be up Fort Hill, Turkey Hill, Mission Hill—which is straight up—or it could be several miles around the beach,” said Trooper Izzard. “So, responding and getting through people is kind of a skill.”

She said they respond to all kinds of calls, but some lesser-known things they deal with include camping on the island—because it’s a state park, visitors aren’t allowed to camp wherever they want. She said they also make sure visitors aren’t openly carrying alcohol in the streets—it’s still Michigan law even on the island.

“‘What do you do if you arrest someone? How do you get them off the island? Is there a lock-up here?’ A lot of questions are, ‘Why are there police here?’ And because we have that many people come and visit, we have a lot of folks that may get separated from their children, and our job is to find all those folks and make sure everybody’s safe,” she added.

There is, in fact, a jail on the island. Trooper Izzard said it’s usually a very embarrassing “walk of shame” for people who are arrested. The troopers eventually have to put them on a ferry with other visitors back to the mainland while they’re handcuffed. She said it’s probably not something you want to experience on your trip!

Recently, Trooper Izzard and Trooper Parks were called to the Brigadoon Cottage fire. Trooper Izzard was one of the first people on the scene.

She said Trooper Parks also happens to be a firefighter, which provided extra help in that incident.

“Securing his duty gear, then getting him dressed and getting him in so he could fight the fire, and then calling for extra resources and knowing who to call to get extra diesel fuel over here for our fire trucks, and clearing the streets so we have those first responders on scene, EMS, and knowing who to call and how to facilitate that, I think, my background living on Mackinac Island helped me to do that job to the best of my ability,” said Trooper Izzard.

But a big part of the job is simply interacting with people and making sure everyone has a great visit, safely.

“It’s a huge privilege and a huge honor for me to be able to come back and serve my community as a state trooper, keeping people safe, dealing with whatever situation comes up,” she said. “And just being a really big ambassador for the Michigan State Police and the community of Mackinac Island.”

“It’s a gem of the state,” added Trooper Fey. “This is one of the best places to go on vacation even if you don’t stay on the island.”

