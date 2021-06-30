Alcohol sales increase ahead of Fourth of July weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As the weather heats up, people are looking to cool down this Independence Day weekend with their favorite drink.

Alcohol sales are increasing across the U.S., including the Upper Peninsula. Everyday Wines in Marquette says it has already been a busy week.

“We absolutely see an increase in sales leading up to the Fourth of July,” said Everyday Wines manager Marcella Krupski. “Every year I feel like we try to get super stocked and ready to go ahead of time, and every year things just fly off the shelves.”

Krupski says she expects business to pick up even more as Sunday approaches.

The staff at Everyday Wines can make customized recommendations to help customers find the perfect beverage for their celebrations.

“If you’re grilling out and you want something that will work with brats and hotdogs but is still not going to weigh you down too much, we have these perfect, in between wines, like our really great darker rosés or even some of our chillable reds.”

Tadych’s Econofoods is another retailer whose sales tend to rise the week of July 4.

“People feel the need to celebrate, hence the increased sales,” said Dan Parvu, assistant manager of the store’s Marquette location.

This year, Parvu says certain drinks are in especially high demand.

“The popular ones seem to be local beers, so Black Rocks, Ore Dock, Keweenaw Brewing Company,” he said. “Seltzers seem to be trending too, as well as ready-to-drink cocktails that are already made up.”

Both Econofoods and Everyday Wines encourage the public to stop in to add some refreshment to their holiday weekend.

According to Wallet Hub, Americans are expected to spend nearly $1.6 billion on beer and wine this Fourth of July. It is the number one holiday for consumption outside of the home.

