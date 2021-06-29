Advertisement

A wet & muggy day ahead

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Light rain moves across the area during the morning. Then, widespread showers and thunderstorms develop during the afternoon and clears out tonight. A few storms could reach severe limits if we get end breaks within the clouds. Those storms will produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rain. Tomorrow a cold front tracks from north to south. It will trigger some light showers during the afternoon through the night. Afterward, cooler and less humid air moves in for Thursday through Friday. The holiday weekend looks dry and toasty.

Today: Cloudy with showers and storms

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers and warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s west, cooler elsewhere

Thursday: Clouds clearing out and cooler

>Highs: Mainly in the mid to upper 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Sunday: Partly sunny and toasty

>Highs: Upper 80s west, upper 70s to 80s elsewhere

Monday: Continued warmth with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

