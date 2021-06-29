US-141 project near Crystal Falls begins July 6

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be investing about $1.2 million to resurface nearly 16 miles of US-141 this summer.

Work will be on US-141 from the intersection with US-2 in Crystal Falls and continuing north to Basilio Road in Iron County. The project includes a scrub seal, single chip seal, fog seal, aggregate shoulders, and pavement markings.

Work is set to begin Tuesday, July 6, with an estimated completion in early September 2021. The project map is available on Mi Drive.

MDOT says traffic will be maintained on US-141 using traffic shifts and single-lane closures using traffic regulators. This project will result in a smoother driving surface, extending the lifespan of the roadway and increasing safety

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.