Upper Michigan hospitals still requiring masks

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite most coronavirus restrictions being lifted at Michigan businesses, some COVID protocols are still in place at U.P. hospitals.

Both UP Health System-Marquette and Dickinson County Healthcare System are still requiring all patients and visitors to wear a mask.

“It keeps everyone here safe and that’s obviously our goal to provide a high-quality care and to make sure that it is in the safest environment possible,” said Joe Rizzo, Dickinson County Healthcare System Public Relations Director.

At UPHS masking and temperature-taking policies are still in place which follows federal and CDC guidelines. However, many other day-to-day operations have resumed.

“We’ve seen emergency room visits return to pre-pandemic levels,” said Gar Atchison, UP Health System-Marquette CEO. “We’re seeing our transfers, that come into the facility from other hospital emergency departments, are back up to what we would expect.”

While U.P. coronavirus hospitalizations are the lowest they have been in months, UPHS-Marquette is still seeing some COVID patients.

“We still occasionally are admitting patients for COVID-19. We admitted one yesterday,” said Atchison. “By in large, without fail, the most common factor of these patients is that they are unvaccinated.”

With OSHA rules aiming to protect employees, both DCHS and UPHS say they will continue to require masks for everyone in their hospitals.

Atchison says he expects mask mandates will remain in place through at least the end of summer.

