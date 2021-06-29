Advertisement

Upper Michigan hospitals still requiring masks

Despite most coronavirus restrictions being lifted at Michigan businesses, some COVID protocols are still in place at U.P. hospitals.
UP Health System-Marquette
UP Health System-Marquette(WLUC)
By Nick Friend
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite most coronavirus restrictions being lifted at Michigan businesses, some COVID protocols are still in place at U.P. hospitals.

Both UP Health System-Marquette and Dickinson County Healthcare System are still requiring all patients and visitors to wear a mask.

“It keeps everyone here safe and that’s obviously our goal to provide a high-quality care and to make sure that it is in the safest environment possible,” said Joe Rizzo, Dickinson County Healthcare System Public Relations Director.

At UPHS masking and temperature-taking policies are still in place which follows federal and CDC guidelines. However, many other day-to-day operations have resumed.

“We’ve seen emergency room visits return to pre-pandemic levels,” said Gar Atchison, UP Health System-Marquette CEO. “We’re seeing our transfers, that come into the facility from other hospital emergency departments, are back up to what we would expect.”

While U.P. coronavirus hospitalizations are the lowest they have been in months, UPHS-Marquette is still seeing some COVID patients.

“We still occasionally are admitting patients for COVID-19. We admitted one yesterday,” said Atchison. “By in large, without fail, the most common factor of these patients is that they are unvaccinated.”

With OSHA rules aiming to protect employees, both DCHS and UPHS say they will continue to require masks for everyone in their hospitals.

Atchison says he expects mask mandates will remain in place through at least the end of summer.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer photo from Jahn Martin shows a 200-foot cliff face break off and slide into Lake...
WATCH: 200-foot Pictured Rocks cliff face plummets into Lake Superior
Bill Saunders
Marquette Area Schools Superintendent stepping down
Michigan State Police car
UPDATE: Prosecutor reviewing information as investigation into officer-involved shooting in Iron River continues
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
A Keweenaw County man won $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s $500,000 Frenzy Multiplier...
UPDATE: Downstate man wins $500K with Michigan Lottery scratch-off instant game

Latest News

Superintendent Bill Saunders addresses students at a Marquette Senior High School graduation...
MAPS superintendent looks ahead to next steps as he resigns
Sheriff Zyburt says the drone will take flight in the next months
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office adds drone to search and rescue team
Fudge maker cuts slabs of fudge on Mackinac Island
Behind the Magic of Mackinac: Making the Magic
Three-week sessions in both July and August
Shape and Sound Arts to hold first summer camp