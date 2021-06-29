Shape and Sound Arts to hold first summer camp

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Things will soon be getting a little artsy in downtown Marquette.

This summer, Shape and Sound Arts will hold its first summer camp at Campfire Coworks.

Kids can sign up for the camps in either July or August. Each three-week camp session has nine meetings.

One of the camp’s concepts is to have kids incorporate their creativity through visual and musical arts.

“Being creative is not necessarily tied to one specific medium,” said co-founder Patrick Booth. “You can be creative in many different ways, and a lot of times, they work together. That’s sort of what Ben {Pawlowski} and I are focusing on: this idea of collaboration between visual and sonic arts.”

Kids ages 9-14 are eligible to participate. Both instructors say spots are filling up quickly.

The sessions are July 6-22 and August 3-19.

To register for the program, visit www.shapeandsoundarts.com.

