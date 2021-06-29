Advertisement

Sault Ste. Marie man arrested on meth, heroin charges

Harold Wayne Kinney is facing 8 charges, including 4 counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine.
Mugshot for Harold Wayne Kinney.
Mugshot for Harold Wayne Kinney.(Chippewa County Sheriff's Office)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Sault Ste. Marie man was arrested late last week on drug charges following a Trident investigation.

Trident partners have been investigating an individual selling crystal methamphetamine and heroin within Chippewa County and the city of Sault Ste. Marie.

During the investigation, several controlled purchases of crystal methamphetamine and heroin were made from Harold Wayne Kinney, of Sault Ste. Marie.

After that, detectives received information that Kinney drove to lower Michigan to bring back another load of narcotics for sale.

In the morning hours of June 24, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office stopped Kinney’s vehicle and seized approximately 3.5 grams of heroin, that was located on the driver.

A search warrant was executed on the vehicle and at the Kinney’s home. During the search warrant, Trident seized 1-ounce of crystal methamphetamine, which detectives say has a street value of approximately $5,000.

Kinney is facing the following charges:

  • Four counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine
  • Delivery of Heroin
  • Possession with intent to Deliver Methamphetamine
  • Possession with intent to Deliver Heroin
  • Driving while license suspended

On June 25, Kinney was arraigned in the 91st District Court. Trident reminds the public that Kinney is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are anticipated.

During this investigation, Trident was assisted by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office and Sault Ste. Marie Police Department.

Trident is a multi-agency narcotics task force, comprised of the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Sault Tribe Police Department, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and Sault Ste. Marie Police Department. Trident covers Chippewa, Luce, and Mackinac counties.

