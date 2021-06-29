Recreation Lanes looking to bounce back after pandemic

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Recreation Lanes in Iron Mountain is looking to bounce back after COVID-19.

Through the pandemic, business has been extremely slow at the bowling alley.

Concessions have closed and reopened, take-out options were made available, and major revenue has been lost because of no concessions.

Now, the banquet room, concessions, and the bar are back open, but Recreation Lanes continues to face challenges.

“I feel like we’ve kind of had to start back at square one and I have to work on getting everything back to normal again. It’s been really hard on me, my employees, and everything like that,” said Recreation Lanes General Manager Joe Tomassoni.

The bowling alley is expecting business to pick up after Labor Day at the start of League season.

