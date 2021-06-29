Portage Lake District Library looking for community input

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Portage Lake District Library in Houghton is looking for public input for future renovations. The library is in the early stages of planning a phased renovation.

Staff there have created a survey for the public to weigh in on what they’d like to see as part of the renovation. The Library’s Director says he’s hoping the library will continue to serve as a community space for events and the renovation could help with that.

“Ideally we’re hoping to have a library that’s much more flexible for use, with flexible spaces that are able to adapt quickly depending on the needs of the day or events we need to host so we’re looking towards this fall when we’ll probably have a better idea of how long the renovation will take and what kind of plans they’ll entail,” said PLDL Director, Dillon Geshel.

The library has also lifted remaining COVID-19 restrictions, including for the Community Room which had been closed since last March.

