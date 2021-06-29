Advertisement

Portage Lake District Library looking for community input

The Portage Lake District Library serves as an administrator to the Rabbit Island School.
The Portage Lake District Library serves as an administrator to the Rabbit Island School.(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Portage Lake District Library in Houghton is looking for public input for future renovations. The library is in the early stages of planning a phased renovation.

Staff there have created a survey for the public to weigh in on what they’d like to see as part of the renovation. The Library’s Director says he’s hoping the library will continue to serve as a community space for events and the renovation could help with that.

“Ideally we’re hoping to have a library that’s much more flexible for use, with flexible spaces that are able to adapt quickly depending on the needs of the day or events we need to host so we’re looking towards this fall when we’ll probably have a better idea of how long the renovation will take and what kind of plans they’ll entail,” said PLDL Director, Dillon Geshel.

The library has also lifted remaining COVID-19 restrictions, including for the Community Room which had been closed since last March.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police car
UPDATE: More information expected this week following officer-involved shooting in Iron River Thursday
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Pride promenade in downtown Marquette
Pride group promenades through downtown Marquette
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Upper Michigan Fourth of July celebrations
(UPHS-Marquette photo)
UPHS-Marquette techs vote to unionize

Latest News

The Marquette City Commission
Marquette City Commission accepts final report on affordable housing
Clean Energy Fund grants available
What to do with fledglings
What to do with fledglings
Gladstone Farmer's Market offering new payment options
Gladstone Farmer's Market offering new payment options