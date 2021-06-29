Advertisement

‘Parade’ lists Marquette as a best place in Michigan to watch Fourth of July fireworks

Downstate Bay City was the other Michigan location chosen for this year’s list.
Previous fireworks in Marquette.
Previous fireworks in Marquette.(WLUC)
By Alissa Pietila and Mary Houle
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Popular American magazine, Parade, has listed an Upper Michigan town as one of the best places to watch fireworks in Michigan this year.

In the list posted June 27, Parade author Michelle Parkerton named Marquette and downstate Bay City as the two best locations in Michigan to watch the annual fireworks celebrating Independence Day. In Wisconsin, Green Bay and Wisconsin Dells made the list.

“One of the best things about celebrating America’s Independence Day is spreading out a blanket under the stars and waiting for the ‘kabooms’ that light up the night sky. Fireworks on the Fourth of July are a deep tradition in America, as small towns and big cities alike across the nation light off the celebratory explosives to commemorate the passage of the Declaration of Independence and our freedom from Britain,” Parkerton writes.

She says that no matter where you spend the holiday, there is sure to be a fireworks show nearby. Check out where fireworks and parades are happening throughout Upper Michigan in TV6′s list here.

Check out the entire Parade list here to see what locations were chosen in other states.

