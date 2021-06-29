Movies are back on the big screen; How COVID-19 influenced the entertainment industry

QUINNESEC, Mich. (WLUC) - Popcorn is popping and movies are back on the big screen, and it’s been a difficult year and a half according to Thomas Theater Group President Thomas Andes.

“The biggest challenges we faced is the lack of product from the movie company. So, if your state is shut down and your governor has shut everything down and you’re not getting any movies in a movie theater, you have no business,” said Andes.

He said the pandemic put his company at a loss for nearly 15 months.

“We were shut down totally to zero twice during the pandemic and it was a big struggle for us and all the other movie theaters across the county.”

The theater is only doing about 50 percent of its normal summer numbers despite business being back to normal.

“We’re back up and running as we usually do. Everything is clean, movies are coming back, customers are coming back. We’ve got a lot of good feedback and thankfully we’ve got a lot of good movies coming out due to the supply chain backup during the pandemic,” said Andes.

in addition, two new businesses inside of Thomas Theater Group are expected to roll out to help bring more entertainment and sales, which includes alcohol.

“It’s been delayed but we’ve attained two liquor licenses out of two of our three locations, but into the future we’ll be looking at some bar and restaurant features as well as some other entertainment avenues as well.”

Alcohol sales are already at the Marquette location, but are expected at the Escanaba and Quinnesec location later this year.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.