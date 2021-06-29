More Sunshine, Less Rain Across the U.P. Wednesday

Wednesday: Sunny west, gradual clearing east, chance of a few scattered showers south-central U.P.

Highs: 70s to around 80, warmest west, coolest near Lake Superior

Thursday: Cooler, mostly cloudy north, becoming sunny south; clouds will clear in the north during the afternoon

Highs: 60s to 70 north, 70s south

Friday: Sunny

Highs: mainly 70s

The holiday will feature warmer temperatures with highs in the 80s Saturday and Sunday. On Monday, a front will drop through from the northwest. It will remain warm, however, there is a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

