More Sunshine, Less Rain Across the U.P. Wednesday
With Temperatures Warming Up, Especially Western Portions
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Wednesday: Sunny west, gradual clearing east, chance of a few scattered showers south-central U.P.
Highs: 70s to around 80, warmest west, coolest near Lake Superior
Thursday: Cooler, mostly cloudy north, becoming sunny south; clouds will clear in the north during the afternoon
Highs: 60s to 70 north, 70s south
Friday: Sunny
Highs: mainly 70s
The holiday will feature warmer temperatures with highs in the 80s Saturday and Sunday. On Monday, a front will drop through from the northwest. It will remain warm, however, there is a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.