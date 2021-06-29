Advertisement

Marquette police K9 dies on 8th birthday

K9 Nitro
K9 Nitro(Marquette City Police Department)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette police K9 died Monday on his 8th birthday.

K9 Nitro was a male black lab trained in the detection of explosives with the City of Marquette Police Department. The department still has K9 Zepp as a sworn officer.

A Facebook post on K9 Nitro’s page says:

“Thank you for all the birthday posts. Today was my birthday but it was also the day I crossed the rainbow bridge. I’m sure I will be missed, but rest assured I will be looking down and protecting all of you.

“Please look out for my pawtners, they are having a hard time right now. I enjoyed serving the people of Marquette as well as the rest of the UP and it was an honor to go into harms way for the sake of everyone else. I loved my people and thank them for a great life.

“It’s all on you now K9 Zepp!”

Thank you for all the birthday posts. Today was my birthday but it was also the day I crossed the rainbow bridge. I’m...

Posted by K9 Nitro on Monday, June 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer photo from Jahn Martin shows a 200-foot cliff face break off and slide into Lake...
WATCH: 200-foot Pictured Rocks cliff face plummets into Lake Superior
Bill Saunders
Marquette Area Schools Superintendent stepping down
Michigan State Police car
UPDATE: More information expected this week following officer-involved shooting in Iron River Thursday
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
(UPHS-Marquette photo)
UPHS-Marquette techs vote to unionize

Latest News

Finding a clue in the catch a killer escape room.
Escape Marquette
Portage Lake District Library looking for community input
Portage Lake District Library looking for community input
EPA continues to monitor Hancock gas spill
EPA continues to monitor Hancock gas spill
Clean Energy Fund grants available
Clean Energy Fund grants available