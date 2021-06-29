Marquette police K9 dies on 8th birthday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette police K9 died Monday on his 8th birthday.

K9 Nitro was a male black lab trained in the detection of explosives with the City of Marquette Police Department. The department still has K9 Zepp as a sworn officer.

A Facebook post on K9 Nitro’s page says:

“Thank you for all the birthday posts. Today was my birthday but it was also the day I crossed the rainbow bridge. I’m sure I will be missed, but rest assured I will be looking down and protecting all of you.

“Please look out for my pawtners, they are having a hard time right now. I enjoyed serving the people of Marquette as well as the rest of the UP and it was an honor to go into harms way for the sake of everyone else. I loved my people and thank them for a great life.

“It’s all on you now K9 Zepp!”

