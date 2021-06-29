Marquette City Commission accepts final report on affordable housing

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission discussed housing affordability during their regular meeting Monday evening. The Commission accepted the final report from its Ad-Hoc Housing Committee into record.

The report highlights a need for low-income and workforce housing, stating that home prices are increasing faster than incomes. It also says that a large portion of homes are older and in need of repairs, and renters have difficulty finding affordable apartments. Despite the challenges, the Committee Chair says there are opportunities to improve the situation.

“The final report not only shares a lot of information about the current situation of housing in the city of Marquette but it also provides quite a lengthy list of policy recommendations that the city of Marquette could implement and if we do implement the recommendations I have every confidence that we’re going to make a really huge difference,” said Commissioner and Chair of the Ad-Hoc Housing Committee, Evan Bonsall.

You can find out more about the report by clicking here. Also Discussed Monday night was how the city is preparing for the 4th of July weekend. Fireworks are legal starting Tuesday until 11:45pm and can only be done on private property, fines are $1,000 if rules aren’t followed properly. Also additional officers will be out this weekend.

