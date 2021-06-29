Marquette Area Schools Superintendent stepping down

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A leader in Marquette Area Public Schools is stepping down from his position. Bill Saunders, superintendent of Marquette Area Public Schools, announced his resignation in a district-wide email on Monday evening.

He issued the following statement in an email addressed to the MAPS family:

It has been my honor to give my all to Marquette Area Public Schools over the last 14 years as principal of Bothwell Middle School and as your superintendent. I’ve cherished every moment that these positions have allowed for me to impact the lives of students, hopefully for the better and for many years to come. I was provided with many opportunities to grow, to execute a vision, and to lead, all while having the most outstanding and incredible staff, parents and community support behind our district.

You may not be aware but this job has taken time and attention away from my family that I will never be able to replace. It’s also taken a toll on my health and relationships. These are not excuses as I knew what I signed up for and, for the most part, reveled in the challenge. A new challenge/opportunity was recently afforded to me and I felt there may be no better time to embrace the next chapter of my life. Our district is as financially sound as it’s ever been; we have a three year contract with all bargaining groups: we have upgraded our infrastructure with additional elementary classrooms, secure building entrances, new fire alarm systems, new boilers, new parking lots and drop off/pick up areas, a new auxiliary gym, LED lighting, door security, new roofs, etc.; we have lowered class sizes; we have infused dollars into curriculum upgrades and resources; we have a 1:1 technology initiative with monies set aside to remain on the front of the tech curve; and we have hard working and cohesive teams of outstanding professionals leading and educating our students and staff.

I love our employees, our students, our parents, and our community. I feel there is no better district to work for or one that provides more opportunities to such an accomplished and uniquely diverse student population. In short, I love MAPS and remain an ardent supporter of this district.

The decision was also announced at Monday night’s school board meeting.

Saunders has been MAPS superintendent since February 14 of 2014. Prior to that, he served as Interim superintendent.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.