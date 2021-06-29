MAPS superintendent looks ahead to next steps as he resigns

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Area Public Schools superintendent Bill Saunders announced his resignation Monday evening. Now, he and the district are preparing for their next steps.

After fourteen years with the district—eight as superintendent—Bill Saunders is stepping down. As he looks forward to a new chapter in his life, he believes this is the perfect time for a change in leadership at MAPS.

“I felt like the district was in a really good place to make a transition,” said Saunders. “Education as a whole has never seen this type of investment that we do now.”

Saunders’ last day with MAPS will be October 1. In the meantime, the school board is conducting a search for the next superintendent.

“I always have had this philosophy that the people that succeed us are going to be better at what we do,” Saunders said. “Somebody else will come in with a brand new set of ideas and say, ‘Hey, we can do this a little better.’ I certainly support that voice and that transition as the district moves forward.”

Looking back on his time with the district, Saunders says he is most proud of his investment in Marquette’s students.

“My aspirations were always to impact students, to hopefully be a positive influence on their growth and success, and to continue to set the district up not for tomorrow, but for five years from now or for ten years from now,” said Saunders.

Saunders will begin a new career as a financial advisor and business development manager for Hinterland Advisors. Although he is leaving education, Saunders says he will not be leaving Marquette or the community he has dedicated more than a decade to.

“It’s an extremely memorable experience for me,” he said. “I won’t ever forget it, and I’ll continue to support the schools any way that I can.”

