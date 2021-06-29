Man arraigned on arson charge in Luce County

LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) -A man is facing charges following a suspicious fire in Luce County. Carl Phillip Verett is facing an arson charge. The charge stems from an incident on June 23, when a homeowner came back from a trip to find their house on fire. Deputy Wyma from the Luce County Sheriff Office was first on scene and the homeowner told the deputy that he had a suspect in mind. A Chevy Monty Carlo was also missing from the homeowner’s driveway.

Verrett was apprehended a short time after the fire, along with the Monte Carlo. He was arraigned in Mackinac County District Court on one charge of arson as well as unlawfully driving away a motor vehicle.

