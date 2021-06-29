Advertisement

Keweenaw County man wins $500K with Michigan Lottery scratch-off instant game

The lucky 55-year-old player said he plans to pay bills and take care of some home renovations.
A Keweenaw County man won $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s $500,000 Frenzy Multiplier...
A Keweenaw County man won $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s $500,000 Frenzy Multiplier Instant Game.(Michigan Lottery)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Keweenaw County man’s morning ritual paid off when he won $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s $500,000 Frenzy Multiplier instant game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the Speedway gas station, located at 1677 Range Road in Kimball.

”I purchase a Lottery ticket every morning on my way to work when I stop for coffee,” said the player. “One morning, I won $500 on the $500,000 Frenzy multiplier game, so the next morning, I bought four more.”

My wife was scratching the tickets that night and said, ‘You’re not going to work tomorrow, you won $5,000!’ I looked the ticket over and said ‘No, I won $500,000!’ We were both shocked. It was a great feeling.” 

The lucky 55-year-old player visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. With his winnings, he plans to pay bills and take care of some home renovations.

Players have won more than $16 million playing $500,000 Frenzy Multiplier which launched in January 2021. Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $500,000. More than $27 million in prizes remain, including two top prizes of $500,000 and 9,564 $500 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2020, Lottery players won more than $1.5 billion playing instant games.

More than 97 cents of every dollar spent on Lottery tickets is returned to the state in the form of contributions to the state School Aid Fund, prizes to players and commissions to vendors and retailers. In the 2020 fiscal year, the Lottery provided nearly $1.18 billion for Michigan’s public schools, its sixth record contribution in a row. Since it began in 1972, the Lottery has contributed more than $24.5 billion to support public education in Michigan. For additional information, follow the Michigan Lottery on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and online at www.michiganlottery.com.

