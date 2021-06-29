Advertisement

Kayakers rescued in Straits of Mackinac Monday night

Two people were rescued after flipping their kayaks and not being able to get back into them.
Kayak on water image.
(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
STRAITS OF MACKINAC, Mich. (WLUC) - Two kayakers are safely ashore following a rescue in the Straits of Mackinac Monday night.

According to the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), rescue personnel were sent to the shoreline of St. Ignace at 8:27 p.m., for reports of two people struggling in the water after flipping their kayaks.

MSCO says officers could see the two individuals were located about 1/4 of a mile off the shore, but the sheriff’s office called for additional rescue personnel.

Both individuals were rescued after floating in the water for 15 to 20 minutes. The sheriff’s office says one refused any medical treatment, and the other was taken to Mackinac Straits Hospital for additional non-life-threatening treatment. The kayaks were also rescued and brought back to shore.

Those participating in the rescue said that because both individuals were wearing life jackets, the rescue had a positive outcome.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol was believed to be involved.

St. Ignace Police Department, Michigan State Police St. Ignace Post, the United States Coast Guard - St. Ignace, Straits EMS, Mackinac Rescue 955 and St. Ignace Fire Department assisted the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office in the rescue.

