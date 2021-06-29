Escape Marquette celebrating five-year anniversary this Friday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Put your Friday night plans under lock and key.

Escape Marquette is having a five-year anniversary celebration.

The escape room, located in the basement of the Masonic Square Mall, is honoring special deals all day Friday.

Kids will play for free with the purchase of an adult ticket, while all adult tickets are $5 off.

The founder says there are puzzles for all ages and experience levels.

“The best game to play if you’ve got kids or a family team is definitely the detention classroom or the Yooper camp room. Both games are really family friendly and are going to challenge all the ages on the team.” says Anna Hemstock.

You can book your admission at escapemarquette.com using discount code 5YEAR.

