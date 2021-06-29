DNR approves almost $4M in grants for recreational boating improvements, development

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources today announced that more than $4 million in grant funding will be awarded to 23 communities throughout the state to boost recreational boating.

Of that money, $693,600 was awarded to six projects in Upper Michigan. In the U.P., grants were awarded to:

Schoolcraft Township Big Traverse Marina emergency repairs seawall replacement in Houghton County (Grant: $232,750)

Marquette County Big Bay Harbor master plan (Grant: $30,000)

City of Munising municipal boating access site preliminary engineering in Alger County (Grant: $15,500)

Waucedah Township boating access site upgrades in Dickinson County (Grant: $93,250)

Village of L’Anse Marina improvements, pier replacement and barrier wall construction in Baraga County (Grant: $60,000)

City of Marquette Presque Isle Marina pier removal & site improvements in Marquette County (Grant: $262,100)

Click here for all projects awarded, and to see how much the entire projects will cost, with community funds included.

The funding is made possible through the DNR Parks and Recreation Division’s waterways grant program, which began in 1949 with the goal of expanding the harbor system along the Great Lakes and boating access sites throughout the state.

Today, the system includes more than 1,300 state-sponsored boating access sites, 19 state-managed harbors and 63 local state-sponsored harbors of refuge along the Great Lakes.

“Water and boating are at the heart of Michigan,” said Ron Olson, DNR Parks and Recreation Division chief. “We have residents who live on the water, those who travel all over the state to boat and visitors who come here from around the world because it’s the Great Lakes State. Michigan offers outdoor recreational opportunities and picturesque views not found anywhere else, and so it’s of utmost importance that the DNR helps invest and fund Michigan’s harbors and boating access sites for the benefit of all.”

Local units of government and state colleges and universities are eligible to apply for grant assistance for recreational boating improvements and development at grant-in-aid harbors and public boating access sites.

The grant-in-aid program provides matching funding to help support quality recreational boating infrastructure. Communities are asked to match 50% of required funds.

In 2020, when lake levels were at record highs, many facilities had emergency needs. As a result, the waterways grant program was strongly focused on assisting communities that had emergency infrastructure needs.

Fortunately, this year with lake levels receding, the grants have been able to focus on more typical infrastructure improvements, such as engineering studies, design and infrastructure improvements.

This year, projects in Alger, Alpena, Baraga, Berrien, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Dickinson, Emmet, Houghton, Huron, Leelanau, Manistee, Marquette, Mason and Wayne counties were approved for projects that include emergency seawall replacement, skid pier replacement and overall marina improvements.

View a full list and descriptions of this year’s Waterways Program Grant awards.

The grants are funded through the Michigan State Waterways Fund, a restricted fund derived primarily from boat registration fees and a portion of Michigan’s gas tax that supports the construction, operation and maintenance of public recreational boating facilities.

The application period for the next round of Waterways grant funding are due Friday, April 1, 2022.

Learn more about the grant program and application materials at Michigan.gov/DNRGrants.

