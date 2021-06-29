Advertisement

Clean Energy Fund grants available

(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Community Foundation of Marquette County is accepting applications for the clean energy fund. The fund is for non-profits looking to move toward renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar.

It can also be used for projects or education aimed at reductions in energy demand through a variety of energy efficiency improvements.

“We always want to see things that are sustainable, that keep growing and when you think about the savings that you realize by putting in some of these energy efficiency upgrades or using wind or solar energy, that’s exactly what it is, those savings grow year after year,” said Zosia Eppensteiner, Community Foundation CEO.

The deadline to apply for the funds is Friday July 16. The maximum grant amount is $5,000.

