Behind the Magic of Mackinac: Making the Magic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s not-so-hidden gem Mackinac Island boasts about a million visitors each year from all over the world, but packs all the magic into a six month season.

Melanie Libbey is an “omni-preneur” of sorts on Mackinac Island. In her own words, she owns a half dozen or so businesses, including restaurants, hotels, and retail shops.

If you ever see her on your visit, you won’t see her without a smile.

“Your window of your operation is six months instead of a year, so that every day you have to be on your A game because you only get half as many days as everybody else,” she said.

It might take some planning on your part for a vacation to Mackinac, but what you see and experience there takes a lot of work, too.

“It can be challenging because if you run short of something or you need something you don’t have, it’s a little bit of a feat to get that,” she explained. “So, we become good at logistics.”

Libbey said some of the biggest challenges business owners face, is planning and space—fitting all that fun into a small area—and making sure they don’t have too much stuff to put in such a small space.

All the planning and construction work gets done in the dead of winter. One can assume all the challenges that come with construction projects during a Northern Michigan winter.

“When people come to Mackinac, one of things that people don’t really think about is when you come to downtown Mackinac Island, you never see a major building project. We always are ready to delight our guests when May 1 comes around,” Libbey explained.

And there’s always new things being added so it’s never the same Mackinac you toured the year before.

“If they’ve been here before, don’t think you’ve seen everything because every year there are maybe new shops or a new twist on something that’s been here before,” said Libbey.

But she said no business owner goes it alone. Because it’s such a small community of year-round residents, it’s a town where everybody knows your name and is ready to help.

“Maybe today my challenge can use a little assistance from you, and tomorrow you might need a little help from me,” Libbey said. “So, we really do work together because in the end, we all are here to please our guests.”

The businesses on Mackinac Island are ready to extend that helping hand guests, too.

The Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau booth is one of the first places you’ll see when you step off the ferry. Stephanie Castelein, the content manager for the tourism bureau, said they have answers to all your questions.

“We really have something for everyone, and that applies, too, with the attractions, with the restaurants, you can go to a grab-and-go shop, you can go to the grocery store—the local Doud’s Market right here on the corner—or you can go out to a nice hotel, kind of fancier-feel dinner,” said Castelein. “We have a wide variety of everything for everyone.”

Castelein said visitors this year have been most interested in venturing beyond Main Street.

Nearly 84% of the island is state park, and there are over 70 miles of trails to hike or bike. There are also 39 different places to stay and countless small businesses.

Castelein and the crew can help you find what you’re looking for.

“People are, I think this year, are more than ever just exploring,” she said.

“It is, I think, magical because we do get to delight so many people from all over the country and, actually, all over the world,” added Libbey.

So, explore the magic of Mackinac Island, knowing that there’s hardworking people with smiles on their faces who are ready to make your stay fun for the whole family.

“All we really do here is fun!” exclaimed Libbey. “And that is, I think, what I love most about the island, is when you watch the kids and the families come who say, ‘This was a tradition of my family, and now I have children and I’m passing on that tradition.’ We want them to leave here with a smile that says, ‘That was great! And we’re going to go back again!’”

