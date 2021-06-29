Baraga County anticipates Lumberjack Days

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - Campgrounds like Baraga County State Park are filling up fast for this year’s Fourth of July on the Keweenaw Bay.

“We’re completely booked for Saturday night,” said Kelly Somero, Baraga State Park account assistant. “But we do have two campsites still available for Friday night. Thursday’s pretty busy as well.”

The county’s crowd-drawing event, called the Baraga County Lumberjack Days, gets its name from a rich history of logging in the area.

It’s a family-friendly, fun-filled weekend of events including food, drinks, craft vendors and parades.

“The Baraga Fire Department is coming over to sell the food and the pop and water,” said Barb McEwen, Lumberjack Days Committee president. “We have the queen crownings, and then they have the street dance that goes on and plays and everybody dances in the street.”

Kelly from the state park also says there is plenty to do in the wild too. She says Baraga has many waterfalls and historic sites worth checking out.

“When you come around the bay,” said McEwen. “There’s going to be bonfire after bonfire after bonfire. Everybody sets up and they fill up the whole bay, just come out and enjoy.”

As the holiday weekend approaches, reach out to the Lumberjack Days Committee for more information. Or call (906) 524-7444 for more information from the Baraga County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

