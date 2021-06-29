Advertisement

Ahmeek Ice Cream Station opens for summer 2021

Stop by for the Keweenaw’s favorite scoop of ice cream.
Open for ice cream!
Open for ice cream!
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AHMEEK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ahmeek Ice Cream Station opened up over the weekend, bringing back a happy place for many to stop and enjoy a fresh-scooped ice cream cone.

The station is located off US-41 going through Ahmeek.

It’s currently operating under limited hours, 2 p.m to 10 p.m. daily, until the station can hire more staff to stay open longer.

“The reason why we’re here is to make people happy,” said Jacob Mihelich, Ahmeek Ice Cream Station manager. “Why else would you come to an ice cream shop if you didn’t want ice cream and to have a good time with family and friends?”

Mihelich explains the Ice Cream Station was very busy opening over the weekend as people missed the well-known location.

“That’s what the community thinks of us,” continued Mihelich. “We’re just a nice place to go and enjoy and have fun outside and just visit with friends.”

The Ice Cream Station is hiring currently, starting at $10 an hour plus tips.

Inquiries can be sent to ahmeekstreetcarstation@gmail.com and must include a resume and two local references.

