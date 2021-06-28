Advertisement

Unsettled and muggy early on

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We start the day with sunshine. Then, lake breezes develop with an upper-level trough to our west slowly moving in. This will help trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon through the evening. The trough clears the area on Wednesday. Therefore afternoon showers and storms will be around tomorrow and on Wednesday. High pressure moves in for the end of the week with slightly cooler, drier, and less humid air. This weekend we stay mainly dry, but temperatures ramp up for the holiday.

Today: Clouds increase with afternoon showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 70s inland, 60s along the Great Lakes

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s inland, 60s along the Great Lakes

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Mid 70s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Upper 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant

>Highs: Around 70°

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warmer, and muggy

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and toasty

>Highs: Upper 70s to 80ׄ

