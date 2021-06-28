Advertisement

Unemployment insurance claimants issued new debit cards

Newly eligible claimants who choose the debit card option will be issued the new card and for currently active debit card holders, benefits won’t be deposited onto the new cards until August 25.
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency logo.
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency logo.(WJRT)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - As a result of a new State of Michigan contract, the Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) will change debit card providers from Bank of America to U.S. Bank.

Claimants are asked to use their current cards as normal until then. Claimants receiving benefits via direct deposit account are not affected by this change.

Individuals who are eligible to receive unemployment benefits have the option of receiving them via direct deposit to their bank or credit union, or through a debit card. About 28% of claimants opt to receive their payment via debit card.

Claimants will receive information and disclosure information on the new debit cards beginning in July.

To prevent any interruption in benefits and receive all pertinent information about the new debit card, claimants are urged to verify that UIA has a current address and mobile phone number on file. Claimants may update their contact information online through the Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM) or by calling UIA customer service at 866-500-0017.

More information on the change in debit cards will be provided via email, mail or through the Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM) portal.

For information on electronic payment options for receiving unemployment benefits, including the debit card or direct deposit, visit the UIA website at www.michigan.gov/uia.

