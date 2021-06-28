Ryan Report - June 27, 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan sits down in studio for a conversation with State Senator Ed McBroom (R-Waucedah Township).

McBroom serves Michigan’s 38th Senate District, which includes all of the Upper Peninsula. On the show this week, Ryan and McBroom discussed Michigan’s budget, coronavirus concerns, coming out of the pandemic, new legislation, wolf hunts and more.

Watch Part 1 above, and Parts 2 through 4 below, to learn more. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

