Ribbon cutting at new coffee shop anticipates opening

Calumet, Mich. (WLUC) - Barkin’ Mad Coffee help a ribbon-cutting Monday with their official grand opening this Thursday.

The family-owned business will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every weekday and then 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends.

The coffee shop will be serving specialty espresso drinks.

It will also offer brewed coffee, ice cream and even items for kids and dogs.

It’s also conveniently located.

“I think we’re located in a great spot. We’re located right off highway 41 as you’re coming into or leaving Calumet,” said Hope Zander, Barkin’ Mad Coffee manager. “So, right on the highway, super easy access, you’ll be in and out and on your way to your day’s adventure.”

