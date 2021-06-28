Advertisement

Ribbon cutting at new coffee shop anticipates opening

This week a new coffee shop opens in Calumet - Barkin’ Mad Coffee
Barkin' Mad Coffee is new to Calumet and aims to keep the Copper Country caffienated.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Calumet, Mich. (WLUC) - Barkin’ Mad Coffee help a ribbon-cutting Monday with their official grand opening this Thursday.

The family-owned business will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every weekday and then 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends.

The coffee shop will be serving specialty espresso drinks.

It will also offer brewed coffee, ice cream and even items for kids and dogs.

It’s also conveniently located.

“I think we’re located in a great spot. We’re located right off highway 41 as you’re coming into or leaving Calumet,” said Hope Zander, Barkin’ Mad Coffee manager. “So, right on the highway, super easy access, you’ll be in and out and on your way to your day’s adventure.”

