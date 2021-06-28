Residents step up to preserve historic hall in Iron County

BATES TWP., Mich. (WLUC) - Trustees in Bates Township were ready to sell its oldest public building until a few persistent residents stepped in.

The Bates Township Hall is engrained in the history of the community just east of Iron River.

Since 1907 this building has been rented for weddings, showers, dinners and meetings, which is why Margee Brennan, a native of Bates Township, had to save it.

“I happened to be in that meeting where they were talking about selling it,” Brennan said. “I just said you can’t sell this building unless you talk to the residents in Bates and see what they want.”

So she sent a survey out to residents and the majority voted on preserving the building.

Brennan wasted no time creating the Bates Hall Preservation Society in January. It officially became a non-profit in March.

“This area does not have a lot of public places that people can meet now that are large enough,” Brennan said. “I think by the time we finish this people are really going to want to rent it and use it.”

Brennan asked Connor Sports Flooring to redo the floors, and the local business decided to donate its services.

“We just want to play our part in the community and help as much as we can,” Connor Sports quality, process and safety engineer Clement Mondino said. “So, we want to promote, as well, the company and help the entire community.”

“This project runs deeper than getting new flooring,” Brennan said. “They need new stairs and the building is starting to cave into the basement which can cost up to $100,000 to fix.”

“We’re hoping to have some kind of spaghetti dinner or something like that to raise money but we’ve got to fix the basement,” Brennan said.

Now, the non-profit needs more community support to preserve the building. The Bates Hall Preservation Society will have a rummage sale on July 9-10 at Bates Township School to raise money for repairs.

