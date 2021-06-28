Record-setting finish in 2021 Marquette Trails Festival

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 7th annual Marquette Trails Festival ended with a record-setting finish.

The fundraising event, presented by Embers Credit Union, wrapped up Sunday with the downhill race awards at hosting Marquette Mountain Resort.

The festival committee said they had record numbers in every single event ran this year -- 708 racers in seven total races.

The number of participants were maxed in the Enduro and downhill events.

Race Director Nic Dobbs said the festival drew a number of local and out-of-state visitors -- from as far as California and Texas.

He thanked the sponsors and everyone involved in making this year a successful return after last year’s festival was cancelled because of the pandemic.

“This group is really ran by volunteers for the most part. And the great thing about this event and this community too, is you know everybody comes together. Within the last week, we went from 39% of the volunteers we needed to pretty much 95%,” he said.

Dobbs added that he’s expecting a final tally ranging from $15,000 to $20,000 raised from this year’s festival.

All proceeds go to the Noquemanon Trail Network’s single-track building.

