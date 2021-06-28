Advertisement

Record-setting finish in 2021 Marquette Trails Festival

The fundraising event featured 708 racers in seven events, with all proceeds going to the Noquemanon Trail Network.
The fundraising event featured 708 racers in seven events, with all proceeds going to the...
The fundraising event featured 708 racers in seven events, with all proceeds going to the Noquemanon Trail Network.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 7th annual Marquette Trails Festival ended with a record-setting finish.

The fundraising event, presented by Embers Credit Union, wrapped up Sunday with the downhill race awards at hosting Marquette Mountain Resort.

The festival committee said they had record numbers in every single event ran this year -- 708 racers in seven total races.

The number of participants were maxed in the Enduro and downhill events.

Race Director Nic Dobbs said the festival drew a number of local and out-of-state visitors -- from as far as California and Texas.

He thanked the sponsors and everyone involved in making this year a successful return after last year’s festival was cancelled because of the pandemic.

“This group is really ran by volunteers for the most part. And the great thing about this event and this community too, is you know everybody comes together. Within the last week, we went from 39% of the volunteers we needed to pretty much 95%,” he said.

Dobbs added that he’s expecting a final tally ranging from $15,000 to $20,000 raised from this year’s festival.

All proceeds go to the Noquemanon Trail Network’s single-track building.

Find their upcoming events this summer HERE.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police car
Suspect dead after officer involved shooting in Iron River
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
An Ontonagon County woman won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s 20X Cashword Instant...
Ontonagon County woman wins $1M on Michigan Lottery scratch-off
Superior Search and Rescue image of the gasoline spill clean-up Hancock on June 24, 2021.
Saturday updates: US-41 in Hancock now open to all traffic following gasoline spill Thursday morning
A view of the Portage Canal between Houghton and Hancock, looking toward Hancock, with the...
UPDATE: Portage Canal, beaches reopen after gasoline tanker spill in Hancock closed them

Latest News

Summer festivities kicked off Saturday with a turnout of more than 2,000 people at the Gwinn...
Big turnout, big kick-off for Gwinn Fun Daze
The Studio Gallery across the Presque Isle Dock showcased Saturday local artists whose works...
Marquette’s Art Week continues Saturday with inaugural Presque Isle Art Fair
HOTplate's throwdown competition
Four Marquette non-profits compete in pottery competition
Pride promenade in downtown Marquette
Pride group promenades through downtown Marquette