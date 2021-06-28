One September U.P. Honor Flight postponed

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - After several flights were postponed due to COVID, U.P. Honor Flight scheduled two September flights.

On Monday, the organization’s president announced that the September 1 flight will be postponed again. Everyone scheduled for the May 2020 flight is now scheduled for a flight on September 29.

U.P. Honor Flight president says with so many D.C. police officers retiring, he’s not sure they can get a police escort and without a police escort, he doesn’t think they can see all 11 monuments.

“We’re sorry that we have to do this but we think for the safety of our veterans, that is best and we will modify the flight so we are able to safely fly September 29, said Scott Knauf, president of U.P. Honor Flights.

When it comes time for the flight on September 29, the U.P. Honor Flight president says money will not be a concern, thanks to the generosity of the community.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.