NMU sets tuition and fees, develops cost-saving grants

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Board of Trustees set tuition and fees for the 2021-22 academic year today. It also continued to recognize the ongoing financial stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic with the approval of a grant program that will use federal stimulus money to lower students’ overall costs.

In a 7-1 vote with Trustee Jason Morgan voting against the proposal, the board increased tuition $252 per semester for resident undergrads, or 4.2%.

It also approved grants starting at $750 that will be funded by the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund for full-time students. The grants effectively lower most full-time resident students’ tuition and fees charges from a year ago by a minimum of $123 per semester.

“Northern has done an outstanding job of safely navigating the COVID-19 situation so far, largely in part due to the actions of our students. To reflect that, campus leaders wanted the tuition and fee recommendations brought to the NMU Board of Trustees to recognize our students’ efforts of the past 16 months in a meaningful way. Actually lowering their tuition and fees for the upcoming year does that and I think will be greatly appreciated,” said NMU President Fritz Erickson.

The action is expected to keep NMU’s tuition and fees second most affordable in the state for the 18th consecutive year.

At its February meeting, the board approved a flat increase in the standard room and board rate for a traditional residence hall for the upcoming academic year. In April, Northern offered HEERF Act emergency grants of up to $800 to eligible students to help offset pandemic-related financial impacts suffered during the 2020-21 academic year.

“The COVID-19 global pandemic has created financial stress for so many of our NMU students and their families,” said Tami Seavoy, chair of the NMU Board of Trustees. “The action the board has taken today and those taken earlier this year recognize this and, we hope, assist students in continuing progress toward their degree completion as the world, nation, state and Northern work to recover from this public health crisis.”

Students can apply the HEERF grants directly toward their tuition and fees, which for the average full-time resident undergraduates will be $6,011 per semester. The non-resident undergraduate rate rose by the same dollar amount as for resident students. Graduate program and Global Campus tuition rates both increased by 4.2%.

To see all of Northern’s tuition, room and board, and other fees, go to nmu.edu/tuition.

Fall billing statements will be posted to student accounts the week of July 12, with bills available for viewing through eBill on July 23. The due date is Aug. 13. Information about payment plans is available at nmu.edu/paymentplans.

Northern returns to predominantly in-person instruction and on-campus living with the start of fall classes on Monday, Aug. 23.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.