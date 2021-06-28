Advertisement

New ways to pay at the Gladstone Farmer’s Market

Both SNAP benefits and Senior Market FRESH coupons are now accepted.
Gladstone Farmer's Market sign.
Gladstone Farmer's Market sign.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gladstone Farmer’s Market is now open for the season with new ways to pay.

If you receive Senior Market FRESH coupons in the mail, you can now redeem those for fresh produce at the farmer’s market in Gladstone. For people using SNAP benefits, there’s a table set up at the market where you can use those too.

If you have musical talents, the farmer’s market is looking for more people to play this year.

“We’re always looking for more people to play but we have had a handful of live music happen already this year and there’s a handful of spots that are already booked for the remainder of the year but we’re always looking for more,” said Samantha Gryzbowski, market manager for the Gladstone Farmer’s Market.

The Gladstone Farmer’s Market is open on Mondays from three until six in the evening until October.

