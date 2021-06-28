More Showers and Thundershowers Expected Tuesday

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, a good chance of showers and thundershowers most areas

Highs: mainly 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, chance of scattered showers

Highs: 70s to around 80, warmest away from the shores of the Great Lakes

Thursday: Cooler, sun mixed with clouds

Highs: 60s along Lake Superior, 70s elsewhere

Friday: Mostly sunny

Highs: mainly 70s

At this point, temperatures are expected to rise to around 80 into the 80s during this upcoming weekend. The best chance of a few scattered showers will be around Monday as the next cool front drops in from the northwest.

