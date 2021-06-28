More Showers and Thundershowers Expected Tuesday
With a Peak in Activity Again in the Afternoon and Early Evening
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, a good chance of showers and thundershowers most areas
Highs: mainly 70s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, chance of scattered showers
Highs: 70s to around 80, warmest away from the shores of the Great Lakes
Thursday: Cooler, sun mixed with clouds
Highs: 60s along Lake Superior, 70s elsewhere
Friday: Mostly sunny
Highs: mainly 70s
At this point, temperatures are expected to rise to around 80 into the 80s during this upcoming weekend. The best chance of a few scattered showers will be around Monday as the next cool front drops in from the northwest.
