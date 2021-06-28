Advertisement

More Showers and Thundershowers Expected Tuesday

With a Peak in Activity Again in the Afternoon and Early Evening
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, a good chance of showers and thundershowers most areas

Highs: mainly 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, chance of scattered showers

Highs: 70s to around 80, warmest away from the shores of the Great Lakes

Thursday: Cooler, sun mixed with clouds

Highs: 60s along Lake Superior, 70s elsewhere

Friday: Mostly sunny

Highs: mainly 70s

At this point, temperatures are expected to rise to around 80 into the 80s during this upcoming weekend.  The best chance of a few scattered showers will be around Monday as the next cool front drops in from the northwest.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police car
UPDATE: More information expected this week following officer-involved shooting in Iron River Thursday
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Pride promenade in downtown Marquette
Pride group promenades through downtown Marquette
Superior Search and Rescue image of the gasoline spill clean-up Hancock on June 24, 2021.
Saturday updates: US-41 in Hancock now open to all traffic following gasoline spill Thursday morning
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Upper Michigan Fourth of July celebrations

Latest News

showers
Unsettled and muggy early on
Rainfall amounts can exceed 1/2″ in areas under thunderstorms.
Calm with some patchy fog Monday a.m. -- then p.m. showers, t-storms developing
Isolated t-storms also possible in the south central with rainfall amounts over 1/2″
Patchy fog and showers to start Sunday, with rain diminishing west in the afternoon
Karl Bohnak: 6/25/21
A Chance of Showers Over Mainly Southern and Eastern Areas