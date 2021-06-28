Advertisement

Middleton’s 38 power Bucks past Hawks 113-102 for 2-1 lead

Atlanta Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) dribbles the ball against Milwaukee Bucks' Khris...
Atlanta Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) dribbles the ball against Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton (22) during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Khris Middleton scored 20 of his playoff career high-tying 38 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a 113-102 victory over the Atlanta Hawks for a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference finals. Trae Young scored 35 points for Atlanta but was slowed in the final period after injuring his right ankle after stepping on an official’s foot late in the third. Middleton then scored 10 points in a 13-3 run in the fourth that gave Milwaukee the lead. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points for the Bucks, who trailed most of the game before surging in the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police car
Suspect dead after officer involved shooting in Iron River
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
An Ontonagon County woman won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s 20X Cashword Instant...
Ontonagon County woman wins $1M on Michigan Lottery scratch-off
Superior Search and Rescue image of the gasoline spill clean-up Hancock on June 24, 2021.
Saturday updates: US-41 in Hancock now open to all traffic following gasoline spill Thursday morning
A view of the Portage Canal between Houghton and Hancock, looking toward Hancock, with the...
UPDATE: Portage Canal, beaches reopen after gasoline tanker spill in Hancock closed them

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura hits a home run during the third inning of a baseball game...
Brewers beat Rockies 5-0 to complete sweep, win 5th straight
CORRECTS TO SACRIFICE BUNT NOT SACRIFICE FLY BALL - Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman (8) is...
Grossman’s 10th-inning squeeze bunt lifts Tigers over Astros
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young tries to drive past Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton during the...
Young Hawks try to regroup at home in Game 3 against Bucks
Brewers big eighth inning leads to win over Rockies