Marquette starts fog testing of sewer system

The fog will help find any problems that exist within the system.
City of Marquette seal with foggy backdrop.
City of Marquette seal with foggy backdrop.(WLUC/City of Marquette)
By Nick Friend
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette has started fog testing on its sewer system.

“While it doesn’t always spell out exactly what the issue is, it does give us a spot to start looking to try and diagnose what those issues are,” said Scott Cambensy, Marquette Public Works Director.

Cambensy says work has already begun and will be split into two years. The total project will cost $108,000 from the city’s budget. The testing is weather dependent, but the hope is to fog test half of the system this year.

“We’ve gone through Shiras Hills and the Grand Point area. Now we have moved into essentially the south end of town,” said Cambensy.

The fog will have a slight yellow tint to it and may have a slight odor. However, it is not harmful to people or pets. Cambensy says you should make sure traps in areas like your bathtub or sink are filled with water.

“Unless you got traps that aren’t filled you will never know,” said Cambensy. “You might see it coming from a vent stack in somebody’s house or something like that.”

Any residents in an area that is being tested will receive information on a door hanger.

So far, early testing has found no major problems.

