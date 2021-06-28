Advertisement

Marquette County 4H prepares for summer events in July

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County 4H is transitioning back to in person programming.

The first event will be Exploration Days, July 17th & 18th.

At Exploration Days, youth ages 12-19 can experience all sorts of different workshops taught by local presenters! Workshops include: gardening, fishing, photography, crafting, science and livestock just to name a few.

Come for one day or both! This event is happening at the Marquette County Fairgrounds from 10am-2pm. Admission is free, sponsored by the Marquette County 4H Council. Contact Liana Pepin at deisenro@msu.edu or Amanda Cady at cadyaman@msu.edu to pre-register.

