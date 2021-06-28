Keweenaw bird rehabber explains fledglings

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Fledglings... it’s what you call young birds who are just learning to leave the nest.

They may seem in danger or appear alone – but Wildlife Rehabilitator Michelle Anderson says that’s not normally the case.

“So this is a time where we get a lot of kidnapped birds actually. [People] will grab them like, oh he looks so helpless, he’s begging for food, I need to rescue him,” said Anderson. “And actually – the parents are there.”

Anderson says in nine out of ten cases, you need to leave the bird alone.

During this time in a bird’s life, it is being taught to be independent.

“We do want to see them if they’re injured, or if they’re just sitting there for hours with no parents interaction,” said Anderson. “If you sit back and look from far away maybe with binoculars, or on your porch looking in the back yard, you’re going to see the parents come in and feed periodically.”

At this time of year, Anderson also recommends people be mindful of where birds are nesting.

“It’s really important this time of year that we’re not trimming trees because there are nests everywhere,” she said. “And also, keeping our cats and dogs contained.”

And finally, should you need to reach Anderson at the Keweenaw Bird REC, you can check them out on Facebook, Instagram, call (906) 229-2149 or email keweenawwildbirdrec@gmail.com.

