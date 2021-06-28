Advertisement

Keweenaw bird rehabber explains fledglings

They’re sort of like ‘tweenagers’
This baby is on his way to adulthood under the gentle care of Michelle Anderson, wildlife...
This baby is on his way to adulthood under the gentle care of Michelle Anderson, wildlife rehabilitator.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Fledglings... it’s what you call young birds who are just learning to leave the nest.

They may seem in danger or appear alone – but Wildlife Rehabilitator Michelle Anderson says that’s not normally the case.

“So this is a time where we get a lot of kidnapped birds actually. [People] will grab them like, oh he looks so helpless, he’s begging for food, I need to rescue him,” said Anderson. “And actually – the parents are there.”

Anderson says in nine out of ten cases, you need to leave the bird alone.

During this time in a bird’s life, it is being taught to be independent.

“We do want to see them if they’re injured, or if they’re just sitting there for hours with no parents interaction,” said Anderson. “If you sit back and look from far away maybe with binoculars, or on your porch looking in the back yard, you’re going to see the parents come in and feed periodically.”

At this time of year, Anderson also recommends people be mindful of where birds are nesting.

“It’s really important this time of year that we’re not trimming trees because there are nests everywhere,” she said. “And also, keeping our cats and dogs contained.”

And finally, should you need to reach Anderson at the Keweenaw Bird REC, you can check them out on Facebook, Instagram, call (906) 229-2149 or email keweenawwildbirdrec@gmail.com.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police car
UPDATE: More information expected this week following officer-involved shooting in Iron River Thursday
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Pride promenade in downtown Marquette
Pride group promenades through downtown Marquette
Superior Search and Rescue image of the gasoline spill clean-up Hancock on June 24, 2021.
Saturday updates: US-41 in Hancock now open to all traffic following gasoline spill Thursday morning
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Upper Michigan Fourth of July celebrations

Latest News

Barkin' Mad Coffee is new to Calumet and aims to keep the Copper Country caffienated.
Ribbon cutting at new coffee shop anticipates opening
One of the most well-known bends in Hancock. Santori's Corner.
EPA continues to monitor Hancock gas spill
Portage Lake Library looking for input on renovations
Portage Lake Library looking for input on renovations
Marquette begins fog testing sewer system
Marquette begins fog testing sewer system