Ishpeming church gets statue to remember lives lost to COVID-19

New statue at St. John the Evangelist Parish in Ishpeming(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - As the pandemic wanes, one Ishpeming church takes the time to reflect on the devastation suffered in the past year.

St. John the Evangelist Parish blessed a new statue in the form of an angel Sunday. It honors the lives lost to COVID-19.

The statue is placed in the Garden of Gethsemane with Jesus kneeling across from it.

“The statue comes from the gospels where Jesus was praying in the Garden of Gethsemane and an angel came and strengthened him,” Father Ryan Ford said. “So it’s just a symbol of the angels protection upon us and the strength that we need from the Lord to do the Father’s will in the mist of difficult times.”

After the blessing everyone congregated for a picnic and games.

The blessing was also an opportunity for the parish to reconnect with people who have not attended masses since the pandemic started.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

