Gwinn restaurant raises over $2,000 for cancer organization

Sunday Bike Night at UP North Lodge in Gwinn
Sunday Bike Night at UP North Lodge in Gwinn(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday Bike night is back in Gwinn with the profits going to a good cause.

The UP North Lodge raised money for the Just Believe Cancer non-profit during their weekly event.

A live band is set up outside for guest to groove to while enjoying their meals.

Just Believe was created in 2013 after the daughter of trustee, Delight Hill, died from skin cancer.

“The organization was formed in her memory because she wanted to give back to the communities that she lived in,” Hill said.

UP North Lodge co-owner Sally Searle said bucket raffles, 50/50 drawings and donations helped raised at least $2,000 Sunday.

“If we didn’t have all these people coming out here, we wouldn’t be doing anything,” Searle said. “So, it’s the people that make it.”

The night is sponsored by Larry’s Family Foods and Ember Credit Union.

Each week UP North Lodge has a different sponsor and chooses a new organization to raise money for.

The next event for Just Believe will be a Bike, Walk, Run on October 10.

