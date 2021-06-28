EPA continues to monitor Hancock gas spill

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, new grass was planted on properties near the spill where the ground was torn up Thursday and Friday last week.

Affected storm drains are being flushed and emptied to make sure all gas is out before the next major rainfall.

One EPA employee working in Hancock says the main focus moving forward is to continue monitoring and taking samples from the nearby soil and the Portage Canal to make sure the gas is clearing out.

“That amount of oil sheening is really not recoverable, it evaporates and will break down naturally,” said Brian Kelly, EPA emergency responder. “If it were a heavier oil we could’ve used more mechanical means, but with that sheen, it essentially just evaporates.”

Now, according to the City of Hancock’s Facebook page, the tanker was carrying 8,500 gallons of gas.

Later that day crews drained the remaining 1,960 gallons.

These posts by the city would imply that more than 6,000 gallons spilled from the tanker.

Although, TV6 was unable to confirm that number with the EPA or the City of Hancock.

