Calm with some patchy fog Monday a.m. -- then p.m. showers, t-storms developing

Rainfall amounts can exceed 1/2″ in areas under thunderstorms.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A humid airmass keeps patchy fog conditions in the Upper Peninsula Monday morning under calm winds. Then a low pressure system from Northwestern Ontario produces rain showers and thunderstorms from west through east by Monday early afternoon. Rainfall amounts can exceed 1/2″ in areas under thunderstorms, with especially along the high terrain of the Superior Upland west.

A series of low pressure systems from the Dakotas and Canadian Prairies keep rain chances into early Thursday until an Eastern U.S. blocking ridge pattern breaks down.

Potential for rain on Sunday the Fourth of July comes in the afternoon from a frontal system southbound from Ontario.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers early then tapering off late; breezy and cooler

>Highs: 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy

>Highs: 70

Saturday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 70s

Sunday, Independence Day: Becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon with a chance of rain; warmer

>Highs: 80

