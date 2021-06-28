Advertisement

The Barking Spot now offering mobile grooming

All services will still be offered at the original location on Old Peshtigo Road.
The Barking Spot and mobile grooming bus.
The Barking Spot and mobile grooming bus.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - A familiar Marinette business is now offering new services for your pets. Mobile dog grooming has been Emily Peterson’s goal for years.

“It had always been a dream of mine to go mobile, so I am living my dream,” said Emily Peterson, mobile dog groomer for The Barking Spot.

Peterson joined the team at The Barking Spot in Marinette, Wisconsin last year. This past Tuesday, the company opened its mobile grooming bus.

“We do nail trims, de-shedding, baths, haircuts. We do offer nail trims on small animals, we do cat grooming, dog grooming.”

Located on Old Peshtigo Road, The Barking Spot serves both Wisconsin and Michigan.

“As far as Dunbar, Wisconsin, will be up in Daggett, Wallace area, Bark River. We’ll also be in the Ocono area as well,” said Peterson.

The business has been in the area for about 30 years. All in-house services will still be offered, including grooming and daycare.

“If [owners] just need to go to an appointment in Green Bay and don’t want their pet home alone for the day, we take them in for that,” said Robin Thom, manager of The Barking Spot.

But if you need to leave home for a longer period of time, boarding is also available.

“They also have the ability to go out in the yard to run and play and we have pools for them to play in which allow a lot of them love them. Balls, toys, frisbees, stuff like that,” said Thom.

The business also partners will local K9 units for free baths as well as the Love of a Boxer Rescue in Wallace.

If you would like to schedule an appointment, call The Barking Spot at (715) 330-2451.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police car
UPDATE: More information expected this week following officer-involved shooting in Iron River Thursday
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Pride promenade in downtown Marquette
Pride group promenades through downtown Marquette
Superior Search and Rescue image of the gasoline spill clean-up Hancock on June 24, 2021.
Saturday updates: US-41 in Hancock now open to all traffic following gasoline spill Thursday morning
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Upper Michigan Fourth of July celebrations

Latest News

Bates Township Hall in Iron County
Residents step up to preserve historic hall in Iron County
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency logo.
Unemployment insurance claimants issued new debit cards
Viewer photo from Jahn Martin shows a 200-foot cliff face break off and slide into Lake...
WATCH: 200-foot Pictured Rocks cliff face plummets into Lake Superior
Michigan State Police car
UPDATE: More information expected this week following officer-involved shooting in Iron River Thursday