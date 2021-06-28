The Barking Spot now offering mobile grooming

MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - A familiar Marinette business is now offering new services for your pets. Mobile dog grooming has been Emily Peterson’s goal for years.

“It had always been a dream of mine to go mobile, so I am living my dream,” said Emily Peterson, mobile dog groomer for The Barking Spot.

Peterson joined the team at The Barking Spot in Marinette, Wisconsin last year. This past Tuesday, the company opened its mobile grooming bus.

“We do nail trims, de-shedding, baths, haircuts. We do offer nail trims on small animals, we do cat grooming, dog grooming.”

Located on Old Peshtigo Road, The Barking Spot serves both Wisconsin and Michigan.

“As far as Dunbar, Wisconsin, will be up in Daggett, Wallace area, Bark River. We’ll also be in the Ocono area as well,” said Peterson.

The business has been in the area for about 30 years. All in-house services will still be offered, including grooming and daycare.

“If [owners] just need to go to an appointment in Green Bay and don’t want their pet home alone for the day, we take them in for that,” said Robin Thom, manager of The Barking Spot.

But if you need to leave home for a longer period of time, boarding is also available.

“They also have the ability to go out in the yard to run and play and we have pools for them to play in which allow a lot of them love them. Balls, toys, frisbees, stuff like that,” said Thom.

The business also partners will local K9 units for free baths as well as the Love of a Boxer Rescue in Wallace.

If you would like to schedule an appointment, call The Barking Spot at (715) 330-2451.

