Badgers’ Mertz reveals personal logo ahead of NCAA’s NIL debut

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz throws a pass during an NCAA college football game against...
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz throws a pass during an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By George Balekji
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the NCAA athletes await the debut of the new name, image and likeness policies that go into effect on July 1, Wisconsin quarterback, Graham Mertz revealed a personalized trademark logo on twitter on Monday.

The eight second video showed highlights of Mertz from his first season as a starter for the Badgers with Luniz’s “I Got 5 On It” playing under the video, which plays off the QB wearing #5 in the red and white. A logo designed based off Mertz’s initials, G.M. ends the clip showing that the gunslinger out of Kansas City is ready to take advantage of the new NIL policy.

Athletes in all states will be able to monetize their names, images and likeness starting July 1 once the Division 1 Board of Directors approves of the new policy.

Wisconsin kicks off its 2021 season hosting Penn State on September 4 at Camp Randall Stadium at 11 AM.

