Aspirus Health says Ontonagon hospital is not closing, despite rumors

The hospital organization says it remains committed to providing health care services in all the communities it serves.
FILE. Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital entrance.
FILE. Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital entrance.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - A hospital in in the western Upper Peninsula is not closing, despite rumors saying it is.

Asprius Health says there are not plans to close the Ontonagon Hospital, despite rumors saying otherwise.

In a statement to TV6, the hospital organization said, “Aspirus Health has no plans to close any of its hospitals and any rumors suggesting otherwise are inaccurate. Aspirus remains committed to providing access to high quality health care in rural areas and all the communities it serves.”

