Aspirus Health says Ontonagon hospital is not closing, despite rumors

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - A hospital in in the western Upper Peninsula is not closing, despite rumors saying it is.

Asprius Health says there are not plans to close the Ontonagon Hospital, despite rumors saying otherwise.

In a statement to TV6, the hospital organization said, “Aspirus Health has no plans to close any of its hospitals and any rumors suggesting otherwise are inaccurate. Aspirus remains committed to providing access to high quality health care in rural areas and all the communities it serves.”

