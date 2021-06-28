Advertisement

1 dead, 13 wounded in two shootings in Chicago

Two separate shootings have left one person dead and at least 13 others injured Sunday night in...
Two separate shootings have left one person dead and at least 13 others injured Sunday night in Chicago.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Two separate shootings have left one person dead and at least 13 others injured Sunday night in Chicago.

News outlets report a woman died, and four men and a teenager were wounded when an SUV drove by and shots were fired in the South Shore area just before 9 p.m.

A separate shooting about two hours later in the Marquette Park area wounded eight people.

A vehicle collision was also reported nearby and fire officials say two people were injured in that crash.

It was not immediately clear how the shooting and the crash may be related.

No suspects or arrests were immediately announced in either shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police car
Suspect dead after officer involved shooting in Iron River
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Pride promenade in downtown Marquette
Pride group promenades through downtown Marquette
Superior Search and Rescue image of the gasoline spill clean-up Hancock on June 24, 2021.
Saturday updates: US-41 in Hancock now open to all traffic following gasoline spill Thursday morning
Summer festivities kicked off Saturday with a turnout of more than 2,000 people at the Gwinn...
Big turnout, big kick-off for Gwinn Fun Daze

Latest News

The West is bracing for extreme heat this week.
Hot week ahead: Millions under heat alerts
Two men in Australia have been fined for violating Sydney's latest round of lockdowns after...
Police rescue spooked nude sunbathers from Australian forest
The search for survivors stretches into the fifth day at the site of the Surfside, Fla., condo...
Condo tragedy: Search for survivors continues
President Joe Biden stands with a bipartisan group of senators in front of the White House on...
Senators to watch as Democrats debate changing filibuster rules