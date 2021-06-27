Young Hawks try to regroup at home in Game 3 against Bucks

ATLANTA (AP) - The Atlanta Hawks are following a familiar playoff script in their Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Hawks won their opener at Milwaukee before losing Game 2.

They followed the same path in winning their first two playoff series against the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers.

Thanks to Friday night’s 125-91 win in Game 2, the Bucks take momentum into Sunday night’s Game 3 in Atlanta.

The staggering 125-91 loss was a reminder that the Hawks are starting three players - Trae Young, John Collins and Kevin Huerter - who are in their first postseason.

They will need to regroup against a Milwaukee team playing in its second conference finals in three years and was widely expected to contend for a title this season.

